India's Stance on US-Israel-Iran Conflict Raises Eyebrows

In a scathing rebuke, Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma criticized India's silence over the recent US-Israel attack on Iran, branding it a significant estrangement from its traditional foreign policy positions.

The former Union minister remarked that India's muted response undermines its standing as a leading voice of the Global South and the Non-Aligned Movement. He stressed that the nation's credibility had been compromised.

Sharma also highlighted the irony of India's isolation, as it stands alone in BRICS without condemning the assault that resulted in the death of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. His comments arrive as the Congress unequivocally denounces the assassination and calls for adherence to international law and sovereignty.

