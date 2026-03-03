Netanyahu Declares Swift Action in US-Israel Conflict with Iran

In a significant statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu conveyed to the public that the ongoing military engagement involving the United States, Israel, and Iran will be succinct and impactful, not prolonged. Speaking on Fox News' "Hannity," Netanyahu assured that the conflict is poised to open avenues to peace.

Emphasizing the finite nature of this confrontation, Netanyahu remarked, "This is not an endless war, this is the gateway to peace," underscoring his administration's commitment to resolving tensions swiftly.

When probed about the prospects for enduring stability in the Middle East, Netanyahu confidently affirmed his belief in a sustainable peace pathway, conveying optimism to viewers about the region's future.