Netanyahu Declares Swift Action in US-Israel Conflict with Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the conflict between the U.S., Israel, and Iran will be brief and decisive. During a Fox News interview, he emphasized that this confrontation is a step towards achieving peace in the Middle East, assuring a lasting path to peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2026 07:54 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 07:54 IST
In a significant statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu conveyed to the public that the ongoing military engagement involving the United States, Israel, and Iran will be succinct and impactful, not prolonged. Speaking on Fox News' "Hannity," Netanyahu assured that the conflict is poised to open avenues to peace.

Emphasizing the finite nature of this confrontation, Netanyahu remarked, "This is not an endless war, this is the gateway to peace," underscoring his administration's commitment to resolving tensions swiftly.

When probed about the prospects for enduring stability in the Middle East, Netanyahu confidently affirmed his belief in a sustainable peace pathway, conveying optimism to viewers about the region's future.

