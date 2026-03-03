China Calls for Peace Amid U.S.-Israeli Strikes on Iran

China has voiced its strong opposition to the military strikes launched by Israel and the U.S. against Iran. This message was conveyed by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a conversation with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar on Tuesday, as reported by Wang's ministry.

Wang Yi emphasized that the use of force fails to truly solve conflicts, often leading to new issues and long-lasting repercussions. He suggested that the genuine strength of military power lies in its potential to prevent wars, rather than wage them. The tensions following the airstrikes caused explosions in Tehran and Beirut, prompting financial markets worldwide to anticipate lengthy disruptions in global energy supplies.

In pursuit of peace, Wang expressed China's commitment to settling international and regional disputes through negotiation and dialogue, maintaining a constructive role in easing tensions. This latest appeal followed Wang's conversations with foreign ministers from Iran, Oman, and France, as well as with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. However, he has not yet engaged in talks with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio regarding the matter.

