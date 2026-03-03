NZ, Argentina Deepen Ties in Trade, Economic Reform and Global Diplomacy

New Zealand and Argentina have agreed to strengthen cooperation across trade, economic reform and global diplomacy, marking the first visit by a New Zealand Foreign Minister to Buenos Aires in nearly two decades.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters, leading a Parliamentary and business delegation through Latin America, met Argentine President Javier Milei and Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno for high-level talks focused on economic growth, export expansion and the evolving international security environment.

“This is about two outward-looking nations working to make our economies more efficient and competitive,” Mr Peters said.“Our discussions underlined that both New Zealand and Argentina are focused on delivering more jobs and higher living standards through export growth.”

First Visit Since 2007

The visit is the first by a New Zealand Foreign Minister to Argentina since Mr Peters’ previous trip in 2007 — underscoring renewed engagement between the two Southern Hemisphere economies.

Alongside executive meetings, the New Zealand delegation visited Argentina’s National Congress and engaged with its New Zealand Parliamentary Friendship Group, signalling an effort to broaden institutional ties beyond trade.

Argentina’s Economic Turnaround

Mr Peters acknowledged Argentina’s recent economic reforms under President Milei, describing the country’s turnaround as significant.

“Argentina has achieved an impressive economic turnaround and government reform in recent years, and New Zealand companies can and should be among those to do more here,” he said.

Argentina has embarked on sweeping fiscal consolidation and market reforms aimed at stabilising inflation, reducing deficits and restoring investor confidence. The New Zealand delegation included business representatives seeking opportunities in agriculture, technology, education and services — sectors where both countries share competitive strengths.

Strategic Dialogue in a Shifting Global Order

Beyond economic cooperation, discussions reflected growing concern about global instability and strategic competition.

Talks covered:

The situation in Iran

The increasingly competitive strategic environments in the Western Hemisphere and Indo-Pacific

The need for reform of the United Nations system

The importance of defending open, rules-based trade

“We spoke about the uncertain international environment and recent global developments,” Mr Peters said. “Overall, today’s discussions demonstrated our growing business, education and people-to-people links, while stressing our joint commitment to open, rules-based trade.”

Latin America Outreach Continues

The Argentina visit forms part of a broader diplomatic and trade push across Latin America. The delegation departs for Uruguay next, followed by programmes in Brazil, Chile — including Santiago and Rapa Nui — and French Polynesia.

The tour signals a strategic effort by New Zealand to deepen ties across Latin America at a time when supply chains, geopolitical alignments and export markets are increasingly in flux.

With both nations positioning themselves as reform-driven, export-oriented economies in the Southern Hemisphere, officials say the renewed partnership could open the door to expanded commercial and diplomatic cooperation in the years ahead.