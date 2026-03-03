Philippine-Korean Diplomacy: Strengthening Economic and Security Ties
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung met in Manila to enhance economic and security relations. The discussions led to agreements on cooperation in shipbuilding, nuclear energy, AI, infrastructure, and defense. MOUs were signed across various sectors, including technology and education.
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos hosted South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in Manila on Tuesday for talks focused on bolstering economic and security partnerships. The meeting, part of Lee's state visit, underscored the leaders' commitment to navigating geopolitical uncertainties.
Both sides agreed to prioritize a rules-based international framework, especially concerning maritime affairs. Cooperation will expand into shipbuilding, nuclear energy, and artificial intelligence, reflecting a mutual interest in leveraging technological advancements.
Furthermore, Lee highlighted South Korea's ambitions to collaborate with the Philippines in infrastructure development and defense sectors. Discussions also covered Middle Eastern affairs, and the visit concluded with several MOUs in technology, agriculture, and culture.
