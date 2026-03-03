Philippine-Korean Diplomacy: Strengthening Economic and Security Ties

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos hosted South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in Manila on Tuesday for talks focused on bolstering economic and security partnerships. The meeting, part of Lee's state visit, underscored the leaders' commitment to navigating geopolitical uncertainties.

Both sides agreed to prioritize a rules-based international framework, especially concerning maritime affairs. Cooperation will expand into shipbuilding, nuclear energy, and artificial intelligence, reflecting a mutual interest in leveraging technological advancements.

Furthermore, Lee highlighted South Korea's ambitions to collaborate with the Philippines in infrastructure development and defense sectors. Discussions also covered Middle Eastern affairs, and the visit concluded with several MOUs in technology, agriculture, and culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)