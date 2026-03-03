DMK Allocates Rajya Sabha Seat to Ally DMDK

The ruling party of Tamil Nadu, DMK, on Tuesday made a strategic political move by allocating one Rajya Sabha seat to its ally, the DMDK. The decision regarding the allocation of Assembly seats will follow after further discussions, as stated in a joint release by both parties.

DMDK general secretary, Premalatha Vijayakanth, has been entrusted with the task of announcing their chosen candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections, as confirmed by DMDK leader, LK Sudhish, at a press briefing. The announcement came after an electoral pact was signed between DMK President MK Stalin and DMDK treasurer LK Sudhish.

The collaboration was solidified with party leaders from both sides in attendance, paving the way for DMK to elect 4 of the 6 Rajya Sabha vacancies from Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, the main opposition party, AIADMK, will secure the remaining 2 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)