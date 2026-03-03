Gang-Related Double Murder Sparks Political Outrage in Tamil Nadu

In a shocking incident in Nanguneri, two individuals, including an Odisha migrant worker, were reportedly hacked to death by a nine-member gang, causing a stir both among locals and in political circles. Five more were injured in the assault, which took place at a tea shop at night.

Police reported that some assailants were arrested following the attack. They issued a stronger security presence and initiated an investigation, utilizing CCTV and other data, to understand the motives behind the violent act. As tensions soared, local protests demanded immediate arrests, threatening election boycotts.

The incident has stirred larger political repercussions. Opposition AIADMK and other parties lambasted the ruling DMK government for alleged apathy and negligence, blaming the administration for criminal unrest. Calls for compensation for victims' families have been strongly advocated by PMK Founder S Ramadoss, urging swift justice and accountability.

