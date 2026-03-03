Modi's Rally to Energize Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a significant rally organized by the NDA in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, on March 11. BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran announced the event on Tuesday.

A dedicated state-level committee, led by Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan, has been established to handle the logistics and arrangements for the rally. The committee promises meticulous planning to ensure the event's success.

The organizing committee includes notable figures such as state joint secretary M Sivasubramaniam, state secretary R Nandakumar, and state general secretaries M Muruganandam and Rama Srinivasan, underscoring the party's commitment to reaching its supporters effectively.

