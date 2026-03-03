Left Menu

Strengthening Federal Ties: A Collaborative Effort by Tamil Nadu and Karnataka

Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed gratitude to Karnataka's CM Siddaramaiah for supporting Tamil Nadu's initiative on Union-State relations. The initiative emphasizes constitutional trust for unity, covering topics such as language policy and GST. Both states seek to reinforce India's democratic structure comprehensively, as outlined by the High-Level Committee's report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 03-03-2026 19:35 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 19:35 IST
  • India

Chief Minister M K Stalin has extended his heartfelt thanks to Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for his supportive response towards Tamil Nadu's initiative aimed at improving Union-State relations.

Stalin took to social media to acknowledge Siddaramaiah's 'thoughtful endorsement,' appreciating his recognition that federal renewal is a collaborative task. He also expressed gratitude for Siddaramaiah's warm reception to Part I of the Report of the High-Level Committee on Union-State Relations.

The report, presented on February 16, 2026, discusses critical themes ranging from language policy to GST. Siddaramaiah reiterated that federalism is foundational to India's Constitution, emphasizing Karnataka's readiness to support efforts to bolster India's democratic and federal structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

