Strengthening Federal Ties: A Collaborative Effort by Tamil Nadu and Karnataka

Chief Minister M K Stalin has extended his heartfelt thanks to Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for his supportive response towards Tamil Nadu's initiative aimed at improving Union-State relations.

Stalin took to social media to acknowledge Siddaramaiah's 'thoughtful endorsement,' appreciating his recognition that federal renewal is a collaborative task. He also expressed gratitude for Siddaramaiah's warm reception to Part I of the Report of the High-Level Committee on Union-State Relations.

The report, presented on February 16, 2026, discusses critical themes ranging from language policy to GST. Siddaramaiah reiterated that federalism is foundational to India's Constitution, emphasizing Karnataka's readiness to support efforts to bolster India's democratic and federal structure.

