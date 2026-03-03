Left Menu

Battle for Rajya Sabha: Political Chessboard Set in Odisha

In a strategic move for Odisha's Rajya Sabha elections, the BJP nominated Manmohan Samal and Sujeet Kumar while supporting ex-Union Minister Dilip Ray as an Independent. With two seats almost assured, Ray's victory hinges on cross-party support as he challenges BJD's candidate, Dr Datteswar Hota.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-03-2026 22:16 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 22:16 IST
Battle for Rajya Sabha: Political Chessboard Set in Odisha
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has named its candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha, re-appointing Manmohan Samal and current MP Sujeet Kumar while backing Dilip Ray, who will contest independently. The veteran politician eyes a win despite needing cross-party support to secure the necessary votes.

Ray, known for his seasoned political career, remains optimistic about success in the face of numerical challenges. The BJP, confident in securing two seats, aims for a third with Ray as their choice, pitting him against the BJD's Dr Datteswar Hota.

With the political landscape heating up, electoral strategies from competing parties are in full swing, focusing on decisive yet unpredictable cross-voting. The March 16 polls will reveal if BJP's strategy pays off and whether Ray can indeed surmount the odds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Parental Accountability: Colin Gray Convicted in Son's High School Shooting Case

Parental Accountability: Colin Gray Convicted in Son's High School Shooting ...

 Global
2
Trump's Decisive Strike: U.S. Military Neutralizes Iranian Threats

Trump's Decisive Strike: U.S. Military Neutralizes Iranian Threats

 Global
3
IMF Official Highlights U.S. Current Account Deficit Concerns

IMF Official Highlights U.S. Current Account Deficit Concerns

 United States
4
Protests Ignite Over Union Minister's Alleged Epstein Files Link

Protests Ignite Over Union Minister's Alleged Epstein Files Link

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026