Battle for Rajya Sabha: Political Chessboard Set in Odisha

The BJP has named its candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha, re-appointing Manmohan Samal and current MP Sujeet Kumar while backing Dilip Ray, who will contest independently. The veteran politician eyes a win despite needing cross-party support to secure the necessary votes.

Ray, known for his seasoned political career, remains optimistic about success in the face of numerical challenges. The BJP, confident in securing two seats, aims for a third with Ray as their choice, pitting him against the BJD's Dr Datteswar Hota.

With the political landscape heating up, electoral strategies from competing parties are in full swing, focusing on decisive yet unpredictable cross-voting. The March 16 polls will reveal if BJP's strategy pays off and whether Ray can indeed surmount the odds.

(With inputs from agencies.)