Evacuation Escalates: US Initiates Middle East Exit Amid Rising Tensions

In a significant move, the US State Department has initiated efforts to evacuate Americans from the Middle East amid escalating tensions. Numerous attacks, including drone strikes on embassies in Riyadh and Kuwait, have intensified the situation.

Several US embassies across the region, such as those in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Lebanon, have shuttered to the public. Non-emergency personnel and their families have been ordered to evacuate from countries including Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq, and the United Arab Emirates.

Despite the US urging its citizens to leave over a dozen Middle Eastern nations, many remain trapped due to airspace closures. Meanwhile, violence continues, with US-Israeli strikes and retaliatory attacks claiming numerous lives, including American service members.

(With inputs from agencies.)