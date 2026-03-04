Escalating Conflict: A New Phase in the US-Iran-Israel Tensions

The conflict between Israel and Iran intensified this week, as Israel targeted Iranian missile sites, sparking retaliatory strikes from Iran and Hezbollah. The violence extended across the Gulf, threatening energy security and disrupting travel, while the American embassy in Saudi Arabia was subjected to a drone attack.

President Donald Trump suggested a prolonged engagement, without excluding US troop deployment, to achieve objectives like dismantling Iran's missile capabilities and obstructing its nuclear developments. However, the administration's earlier stance on regime change shifted. Amid this backdrop, Iran is in emergency mode to replace its Supreme Leader Khamenei.

Inside Iran, the chaos continued with widespread bombings by Israeli and US forces targeting key military and nuclear sites. Globally, Iran retaliated via cyber and physical attacks. As oil prices soared due to strategic disruptions, industry experts caution that the Strait of Hormuz, critical for global oil trade, remains a critical flashpoint.

