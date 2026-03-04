Left Menu

Goa BJP Prepares for Budget Unveiling in Legislative Assembly

The BJP's Goa unit core committee met to strategize before the state legislative assembly's Budget session, set to begin on March 6. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will present the Budget, which incorporates public suggestions. Discussions also covered upcoming elections in Ponda and Panaji.

The ruling BJP's Goa unit core committee convened in Panaji ahead of the state legislative assembly's Budget session set to start on March 6. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant plans to present the Budget on the first day, with its draft reflecting public input.

Key figures at the meeting included Chief Minister Sawant, BJP Goa president Damodar Naik, and Union minister Shripad Naik. Topics of discussion extended to the Ponda bypoll and the Panaji civic body election.

BJP Goa president Naik expressed optimism that government will consider their suggestions for the Budget. The assembly sessions will conclude on March 27.

(With inputs from agencies.)

