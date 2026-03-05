Left Menu

President Trump's Preventative Skin Treatment

U.S. President Donald Trump is using a preventative treatment for a red rash on his neck, as stated by his physician. The White House has declined to provide further details, citing the physician's statement. Trump's health has been closely monitored during his second term as concerns persist.

U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly using a preventative skin treatment for a red rash on his neck, his physician confirmed on Wednesday. The White House refrained from offering additional details about the condition, which was noticeable during a recent appearance at a Medal of Honor ceremony.

The president's physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, noted that Trump has been prescribed a common cream as a precautionary measure, expecting the redness to persist for a few weeks. However, beyond this statement, the administration has provided sparse information.

Concerns over Trump's health have surged during his second term, linked to visible bruises and swelling. At 79, the president has addressed some health queries, such as attributing hand bruising to aspirin use and swelling to chronic venous insufficiency. These health matters attract attention given his status as the oldest U.S. president inaugurated.

