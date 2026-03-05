Nepal's Youth-Led Charge for Change: Election Sparks Hope Amid Crippling Instability

In a pivotal moment for Nepal, citizens cast their votes in a general election following youth-led protests earlier this year that resulted in the resignation of the then-prime minister. The election aims to tackle political instability that has hindered economic growth and job creation, crucial concerns for the country.

Among the prominent contenders is Balendra Shah, a former rapper and mayor of Kathmandu, representing the relatively new Rastriya Swatantra Party. Shah is challenging established political figures, including K.P. Sharma Oli, by resonating with young voters who are seeking substantive changes in governance.

Polling is taking place across the nation with over 23,000 booths secured by 300,000 personnel, ensuring peaceful proceedings. As the Nepali populace anticipates early results, the election commission emphasizes the importance of this election for shaping the nation's future and fulfilling the demands highlighted during the September protests.

