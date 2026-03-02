Balendra Shah: Nepal's Rising Political Maverick

Balendra Shah, popularly known as Balen, is emerging as a formidable force in Nepal's political arena. The former rapper, who transitioned into politics, is challenging veteran leaders in the upcoming election, with his supporter base growing rapidly across the country.

Shah's bid for power comes at a time when public disillusionment with established parties, due to corruption and unemployment, is at a peak. His grassroots campaigning and innovative engagement strategies, including a heavy focus on social media, are resonating especially with young voters.

While Shah is a new contender in the political scene, seasoned politicians like K.P. Sharma Oli are adjusting their traditional campaign strategies to maintain relevance. The outcome of this election could potentially revolutionize the political landscape of the Himalayan nation.

