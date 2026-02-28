Left Menu

Rastriya Swatantra Party's Rally Ignites Election Hopes Across Nepal

The Rastriya Swatantra Party, led by Rabi Lamichhane, launched a grand election rally in Kathmandu Valley ahead of Nepal's March 5 elections. The party promises good governance and corruption-free rule, receiving enthusiastic support from citizens seeking change after years of traditional party dominance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 28-02-2026 21:52 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 21:52 IST
  • Nepal

In a fervent appeal for change, the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) launched its election rally in Kathmandu Valley, claiming an enthusiastic response from the public ahead of the pivotal March 5 voting in Nepal. Led by Rabi Lamichhane, RSP aims for an end to corruption and promises a fresh governance approach after decades of control by legacy parties.

Projecting Balendra Shah, an ex-mayor turned politician, as their prime ministerial candidate, the party envisions a corruption-free regime. The sweeping support for RSP indicates a widespread public desire for change, intensified by former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's resignation following fierce anti-corruption protests by Nepal's youth.

Cross-country campaigns have witnessed burgeoning engagement, with rallies in 15 constituencies across Kathmandu Valley. The symbolism of party bells and blue flags illustrated the momentum for change, as leaders blessed at Pashupatinath Temple to symbolize a spiritual and political journey for RSP's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

