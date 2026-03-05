Left Menu

Pawar Dynasty: Two Generations Eye Rajya Sabha

The Pawar political dynasty in Maharashtra sees its veteran leader Sharad Pawar and grandnephew Parth Pawar vying for Rajya Sabha seats from competing camps. This marks a significant moment with the potential of both serving simultaneously. Amid political intrigue and a controversial land deal, the elections are set for dynamic developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2026 16:18 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 16:18 IST
The Pawar family, a dominant political force in Maharashtra, is making headlines as Sharad Pawar, the veteran NCP politician, and his grandnephew, Parth Pawar, aim for Rajya Sabha seats from opposing camps.

This move could result in an unprecedented simultaneous service by the duo. As Sharad represents the Opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi, Parth runs under the ruling NCP banner, spotlighting the internal dynamics of this influential clan. The addition of ongoing controversies, such as Parth's land deal, adds complexity to their political journeys.

With the Upper House elections around the corner, strategic alliances and intricate vote calculations are poised to play a critical role. All eyes remain on whether the Pawar legacy will extend its influence further within India's political landscape.

