Echoes of Dissent: Chamling Critiques Sikkim's Current Governance

In a sharp critique of Sikkim's current governance, former Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling alleged that the state's developmental journey has been disrupted under Prem Singh Tamang's leadership. According to Chamling, the region now faces uncertainty and decline, a stark contrast to the stability seen under the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF).

Chamling voiced his concerns on social media, arguing that the state once navigated through hard work and strategic innovation, is now grappling with serious challenges. He called for a renewed collective effort, 'Navnirman,' aimed at rebuilding and restoring Sikkim to its former glory.

Reflecting on the 34th Foundation Day of the SDF, Chamling thanked attendees for their participation, interpreting their enthusiasm as a testament to their enduring faith in the party. Under SDF governance, Sikkim earned a reputation for peace and progress, a legacy Chamling remains committed to restoring.

