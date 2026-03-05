Left Menu

Political Storm in Bengal As Governor Resigns Unexpectedly

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose's sudden resignation has stirred political tensions just before the assembly elections announcement. His exit prompted speculation about political pressure and raised concerns over cooperative federalism, reflecting issues similar to the unexpected resignation of his predecessor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-03-2026 21:21 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 21:21 IST
Political Storm in Bengal As Governor Resigns Unexpectedly
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unanticipated move, C V Ananda Bose, the Governor of West Bengal, resigned from his position, sending shockwaves through the state's political atmosphere. The decision came mere days before the anticipated announcement of the assembly elections schedule, amplifying political tension.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her shock and concern, hinting at potential political pressure from Union Home Minister Amit Shah influencing the decision. Banerjee highlighted issues regarding the violation of federal norms and the erosion of democratic conventions, as R N Ravi is set to assume the role of acting Governor in Bose's stead.

Bose, whose term was initially slated to conclude in November 2027, did not disclose his reasoning, but the abrupt nature of his departure reignited memories of similar resignations, pointing to a pattern of political maneuvering. The governor's complex relationship with the state government further compounds the delicate electoral landscape ahead.

TRENDING

1
Su-30 MKI aircraft of Indian Air Force goes off radar in Assam: Officials.

Su-30 MKI aircraft of Indian Air Force goes off radar in Assam: Officials.

 India
2
Australia and India Seal the Deal: Direct Trade Takes Flight

Australia and India Seal the Deal: Direct Trade Takes Flight

 India
3

Mystery in the Skies: Sukhoi-30 Fighter Jet Missing Over Assam

 India
4
Seafarers Assert Right to Safety Amid Gulf Tensions

Seafarers Assert Right to Safety Amid Gulf Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026