Political Storm in Bengal As Governor Resigns Unexpectedly
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose's sudden resignation has stirred political tensions just before the assembly elections announcement. His exit prompted speculation about political pressure and raised concerns over cooperative federalism, reflecting issues similar to the unexpected resignation of his predecessor.
- Country:
- India
In an unanticipated move, C V Ananda Bose, the Governor of West Bengal, resigned from his position, sending shockwaves through the state's political atmosphere. The decision came mere days before the anticipated announcement of the assembly elections schedule, amplifying political tension.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her shock and concern, hinting at potential political pressure from Union Home Minister Amit Shah influencing the decision. Banerjee highlighted issues regarding the violation of federal norms and the erosion of democratic conventions, as R N Ravi is set to assume the role of acting Governor in Bose's stead.
Bose, whose term was initially slated to conclude in November 2027, did not disclose his reasoning, but the abrupt nature of his departure reignited memories of similar resignations, pointing to a pattern of political maneuvering. The governor's complex relationship with the state government further compounds the delicate electoral landscape ahead.
