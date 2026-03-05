Anurag Sharma Set for Unopposed Rajya Sabha Win in Himachal Pradesh

Anurag Sharma, the Kangra District Congress Committee president, is expected to be elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Himachal Pradesh. This follows the BJP's decision not to field a candidate for the seat, leaving Sharma as the sole contender. His nomination was filed on the last day, Thursday.

Sharma's nomination process was marked by the presence of key Congress figures, including Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and other senior leaders, symbolizing strong party support. The Congress leadership's decision to nominate Sharma was viewed as a strategic balancing move for the Kangra district.

As the scrutiny of nominations proceeds, Sharma's unchallenged path to the Rajya Sabha highlights internal dynamics within Himachal politics, amidst BJP's absence in the race. His election will also signify a reaffirmation of Congress's grassroots focus in Kangra.

