Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's Political Impact: A New Era in Tamil Nadu Politics

KA Sengottaiyan of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) highlights the party's influence in Tamil Nadu politics, particularly its benefits to Congress. Ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, TVK's growing presence and strategic plans, including a new manifesto under actor Vijay's leadership, promise a competitive political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 20:56 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 20:56 IST
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's Political Impact: A New Era in Tamil Nadu Politics
TVK Executive Committee Chief Coordinator KA Sengottaiyan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Executive Committee Chief Coordinator KA Sengottaiyan announced on Thursday that TVK has played a significant role in augmenting opportunities for political parties, notably benefiting Congress. Addressing the media, Sengottaiyan emphasized, 'Congress has gained from our presence, as TVK has provided additional opportunities and seats.'

Refuting any claim of ongoing alliance talks between Congress and TVK, which reportedly shifted towards a partnership with DMK, Sengottaiyan observed, 'The rise of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam should be seen as a benefit to multiple parties, especially Congress, due to the political opportunities it creates.'

With the 2026 Assembly election looming, TVK's election manifesto is under development under the leadership of actor Vijay. Sengottaiyan stated, 'Our leader Vijay is meticulously overseeing the manifesto's preparation for a prompt release.'

Previously part of AIADMK, Sengottaiyan has now taken a strategic role in TVK, navigating a dynamic political environment as the DMK-Congress alliance looks to secure 28 Assembly constituencies and a Rajya Sabha seat. Sengottaiyan's presence highlights TVK's emerging significance.

On Wednesday, TVK leader Vijay likened the Assembly election to a cricket match, criticizing the DMK for pitching it as a 'Team Delhi vs Team Tamil Nadu' scenario. He asserted, 'Tamil Nadu embodies TVK, and TVK embodies Tamil Nadu,' positioning TVK as a formidable force in the electoral race.

Vijay outlined TVK's priorities, criticizing the state's inaction on critical issues and pledging to resolve challenges like fishermen's safety, promising actionable governance and project completions within five years under a TVK leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

