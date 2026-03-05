Left Menu

India's Subtle Shift: Condolences and Controversies Over Khamenei's Assassination

India extends condolences over the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei amid criticism from opposition parties for its subdued response. The incident highlights geopolitical tensions in West Asia following attacks by the US and Israel, leading to increased conflict in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2026 21:22 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 21:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India has extended its condolences following the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This comes in the wake of sharp criticism from opposition parties over the government's perceived inaction regarding the killing and the sinking of an Iranian warship by the US.

Six days post-assassination, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited the Iranian embassy to sign a condolence book, a move interpreted as a subtle shift in New Delhi's stance on the West Asia conflict. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also engaged with his Iranian counterpart, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, discussing the rapidly evolving regional situation.

The tensions escalated as Iran retaliated with attacks on American and Israeli military bases in the Gulf, following the military offensive by the US and Israel. India's neutral stance has drawn criticism domestically, with calls for a clearer foreign policy direction amid fears of prolonged conflict.

