India's Subtle Shift: Condolences and Controversies Over Khamenei's Assassination

India has extended its condolences following the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This comes in the wake of sharp criticism from opposition parties over the government's perceived inaction regarding the killing and the sinking of an Iranian warship by the US.

Six days post-assassination, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited the Iranian embassy to sign a condolence book, a move interpreted as a subtle shift in New Delhi's stance on the West Asia conflict. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also engaged with his Iranian counterpart, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, discussing the rapidly evolving regional situation.

The tensions escalated as Iran retaliated with attacks on American and Israeli military bases in the Gulf, following the military offensive by the US and Israel. India's neutral stance has drawn criticism domestically, with calls for a clearer foreign policy direction amid fears of prolonged conflict.