Nitish Kumar's Return to National Politics: A Strengthened NDA

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has extended congratulations to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and BJP president Nitin Nabin on their nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections, signifying a bolstered resolve within the NDA coalition.

Kumar's transition from Bihar state politics to a national platform is seen as a crucial move for furthering the coalition's objectives under the guiding principle of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'. Shah praised Kumar's 'golden era' tenure as Bihar's chief minister, acknowledging his unblemished public life and integrity in policy execution.

Nitish Kumar's legacy in Bihar, notably in extending electrification under Prime Minister Modi's development agenda, is anticipated to enhance the effectiveness of Rajya Sabha proceedings as he returns to national politics. His nomination, along with four other NDA candidates, marks a pivotal shift in the political landscape of the state.

