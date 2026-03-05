Left Menu

Pipeline Politics: The Druzhba Dilemma

The Druzhba oil pipeline, damaged by a Russian strike in January, may soon resume operations. Despite EU sanctions, Hungary and Slovakia still import Russian oil, leading to tensions with Ukraine over the pipeline's repair. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy faces pressure amid limited financial options and geopolitical complexities.

The Druzhba oil pipeline, impacted by a Russian attack in January, is expected to be technically ready for operation in about six weeks, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The pipeline, providing oil to Hungary and Slovakia, remains a contentious point due to EU sanctions on Russian oil.

Hungary, accusing Ukraine of delaying repairs, has obstructed EU support for Kyiv. Despite Ukraine's rejection of these allegations, Zelenskiy stated that restarting the Druzhba pipeline might be unavoidable to secure a crucial EU aid package.

The halt in oil deliveries since January 27 has heightened tensions, compounded by soaring global energy prices amidst ongoing conflicts. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, amid upcoming elections, threatens political measures to ensure the pipeline's reopening, further complicating Ukraine's financial challenges.

