Nepal's Gen Z Revolution: A New Era in Politics

Tens of thousands of Nepalese are set to vote on Thursday in pivotal general elections, the first since Gen Z-led protests forced the resignation of former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's government last year. Over 18.9 million eligible citizens will choose representatives for the 275-member House.

With 3,406 candidates contesting for 165 seats through direct voting and 3,135 candidates for 110 seats via proportional representation, the polls signify a crucial phase in Nepalese democracy. Voting will take place from 7 am to 5 pm, and counting will begin once the ballot boxes are secured.

Election Commissioner Ram Prasad Bhandari assures comprehensive security and encourages widespread participation. Amidst demands for change by Gen Z, traditional parties face challenges from emerging political voices. The elections, seen as a referendum on governance and systemic issues, highlight a divided political landscape between reformists and traditionalists.