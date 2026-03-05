Left Menu

Nepal Decides: A New Political Era Amidst Gen Z Influence

Nepal's crucial parliamentary elections took place on Thursday, aiming to elect a new prime minister following Gen Z-led protests that toppled the previous government. The emergence of the Rastriya Swotantra Party poses a challenge to traditional parties. The elections were conducted peacefully, with a focus on addressing Gen Z's demands for good governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 05-03-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 18:28 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's voters turned out in significant numbers on Thursday for crucial parliamentary elections, held six months after Gen Z-driven protests dismantled the former coalition government headed by K P Sharma Oli. Monitoring from neighboring India remains keen, with hopes for a stable administration to foster developmental collaboration.

The newly formed Rastriya Swotantra Party, led by ex-rapper and former Kathmandu mayor Balendra Shah, is proving to be a formidable contender against established political entities, such as the Nepali Congress and the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist). With 18.9 million eligible voters, the election's peaceful conduct was ensured by security forces, with minor incidents reported.

Prominent candidates, including Nepali Congress president Gagan Thapa and CPN-UML's designated prime ministerial face, Oli, cast their votes early. This election, critical in ensuring constitutional adherence, also underscores Gen Z's demands for anti-corruption, governance reform, and generational leadership change, reflected in the diverse pool of 65 political parties participating.

