Tensions Rise in Kashmir Amid Protests and Restrictions

Kashmir's chief cleric, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, was placed under house arrest as tensions rose in the region. The Jamia Masjid was shut amid protests over the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. Additional restrictions were imposed, and security forces were deployed to prevent unrest.

Efforts to quell unrest in Kashmir saw the region's revered cleric, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, placed under house arrest on Friday as restrictions intensified. Alongside these measures, the historic Jamia Masjid was shuttered during the congregational prayers of the holy month of Ramzan, reflecting heightened security concerns in the valley.

Authorities reinforced restrictions out of apprehension for potential protests following congregational prayers, exacerbated by the recent killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Early Friday brought a substantial deployment of police and paramilitary forces across Srinagar city, with concertina wires and barricades establishing a robust network of control to maintain public order.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq condemned the lockdown, highlighting widespread grief beyond the physical barriers of Kashmir. He noted a shared anxiety among Muslims worldwide over ongoing Israeli and American actions in West Asia, asserting that these powers aim to reshape the region to their advantage, even at the cost of violence and instability.

