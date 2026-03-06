Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Advocates for Non-Violence and Truth in Politics

Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader, criticizes the current political climate for embracing violence over understanding. Speaking at an event, he highlighted the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi and Sree Narayana Guru, emphasizing non-violence and truth. He praised their revolutionary impact and urged adherence to their principles over mere tribute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kollam | Updated: 06-03-2026 15:12 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 15:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, has criticized modern politics and international relations for leaning towards violence rather than understanding and knowledge. He raised these concerns while addressing the audience at an event commemorating the historic meeting between Mahatma Gandhi and reformist saint Sree Narayana Guru.

Highlighting the values of non-violence and understanding, Gandhi referenced lessons from Mahatma Gandhi and Narayana Guru, suggesting that the political landscape lacks attempts to comprehend other perspectives. He emphasized that the ongoing political fight in India is marked by the contrast between truth, humility, and non-violence versus anger, violence, and arrogance.

Gandhi further articulated the power dynamics observed during historical struggles, noting that force does not equate to power. Paying tribute to both Gandhi and Narayana Guru, he called for the preservation of their principles over symbolic gestures, pointing to the significant impact they continue to hold in guiding societal and political directions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

