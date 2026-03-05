Left Menu

Senior Congress Leader Criticizes Kerala's PRD Over Election Ads

Ramesh Chennithala, a senior Congress leader, criticized Kerala's government PRD for publishing ads that he claims misuse taxpayer money and defame the Oommen Chandy administration. He accused them of election bias and warned of legal actions, demanding the PRD to maintain impartiality.

In a scathing critique, Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala accused Kerala's Public Relations Department (PRD) of using taxpayer money to publish misleading advertisements. These ads, which appeared in prominent English and Malayalam newspapers, allegedly downplayed the achievements of the Oommen Chandy administration while spreading falsehoods.

Chennithala labeled this action as both 'an abuse of power' and 'an extravagance,' demanding accountability from the PRD for what he described as election-related campaigning for the ruling CPI(M) and LDF in the upcoming elections. He strongly opposed the PRD's partiality, emphasizing that the department should remain unbiased.

Furthermore, Chennithala warned that legal actions would be pursued against officials using public funds for biased purposes. He highlighted the PRD's failure to address corruption allegations against the first Pinarayi Vijayan government, calling for a balanced representation in their communications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

