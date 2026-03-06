Congress MLAs Stage Walkout During Punjab Assembly Address
Congress MLAs staged a walkout from the Punjab Assembly during the governor's address, protesting against the AAP government's policies. Despite the governor's requests to wait for the right time to raise issues, the Congress legislators continued shouting slogans and left the session. The governor emphasized the importance of discussing issues on the House floor.
- Country:
- India
During the governor's address at the Punjab Assembly, Congress MLAs disrupted the session with slogans against the AAP government and staged a walkout, expressing discontent with the current administration's performance.
The session, which marked the beginning of the Assembly's Budget Session, was interrupted 17 minutes in, despite Governor Gulab Chand Kataria urging opposition MLAs to raise their concerns at a more suitable time.
Outside the Assembly, Governor Kataria reaffirmed the importance of debating issues within the House, while Punjab ministers criticized the Congress members for their abrupt exit, highlighting the government's achievements and ongoing challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Taiwan defence minister rejects opposition's cut‑price budget and U.S. arms deadline
Contentious IAEA Resolution: U.S. Joins Opposition
Indian Opposition Questions Modi's Silence on US-Iran Tensions
Stalin Defends Unyielding DMK Alliance Amid Opposition's Fracture Attempts
EXCLUSIVE-Trump tells Reuters US should have a role in choosing Iran's next leader, encourages Kurdish opposition