Congress MLAs Stage Walkout During Punjab Assembly Address

Congress MLAs staged a walkout from the Punjab Assembly during the governor's address, protesting against the AAP government's policies. Despite the governor's requests to wait for the right time to raise issues, the Congress legislators continued shouting slogans and left the session. The governor emphasized the importance of discussing issues on the House floor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-03-2026 16:44 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 16:44 IST
During the governor's address at the Punjab Assembly, Congress MLAs disrupted the session with slogans against the AAP government and staged a walkout, expressing discontent with the current administration's performance.

The session, which marked the beginning of the Assembly's Budget Session, was interrupted 17 minutes in, despite Governor Gulab Chand Kataria urging opposition MLAs to raise their concerns at a more suitable time.

Outside the Assembly, Governor Kataria reaffirmed the importance of debating issues within the House, while Punjab ministers criticized the Congress members for their abrupt exit, highlighting the government's achievements and ongoing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

