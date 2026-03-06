Parliamentary Rumble: Opposition Push for Speaker Om Birla's Ouster

The Lok Sabha is poised for a heated debate, set to take up a resolution next week calling for the removal of Speaker Om Birla. Opposition MPs have accused him of exhibiting 'partisan behavior,' a charge that Congress claims is supported by specific instances warranting examination.

As the second phase of the Budget session resumes, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh confirmed that all opposition parties, excluding the Trinamool Congress, have signed the motion against Birla, marking March 9 as the date for this crucial discussion. A historical context highlights similar democratic practices, as Ramesh notes past no-confidence motions like the one in 1954.

The Constitution grants Speaker Birla the right to defend himself during the deliberations, and he may vote on the resolution. The opposition's charge stems from alleged bias in conducting House business, including restricting opposition speeches and suspending MPs. The Lok Sabha now anticipates an unusual scenario, with Birla temporarily vacating his chair as discussions proceed.

