Left Menu

Parliamentary Rumble: Opposition Push for Speaker Om Birla's Ouster

The Lok Sabha is expected to discuss a resolution to remove Speaker Om Birla, accused of 'partisan behavior' by opposition MPs. Backed by 118 opposition members, the motion is set for debate as Congress insists it follows democratic procedure. Speaker Birla will have an opportunity to defend himself.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 19:12 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 19:12 IST
Parliamentary Rumble: Opposition Push for Speaker Om Birla's Ouster
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Lok Sabha is poised for a heated debate, set to take up a resolution next week calling for the removal of Speaker Om Birla. Opposition MPs have accused him of exhibiting 'partisan behavior,' a charge that Congress claims is supported by specific instances warranting examination.

As the second phase of the Budget session resumes, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh confirmed that all opposition parties, excluding the Trinamool Congress, have signed the motion against Birla, marking March 9 as the date for this crucial discussion. A historical context highlights similar democratic practices, as Ramesh notes past no-confidence motions like the one in 1954.

The Constitution grants Speaker Birla the right to defend himself during the deliberations, and he may vote on the resolution. The opposition's charge stems from alleged bias in conducting House business, including restricting opposition speeches and suspending MPs. The Lok Sabha now anticipates an unusual scenario, with Birla temporarily vacating his chair as discussions proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Money Laundering Scandal Unveiled: Anil Nutrients Ltd Embroiled in Rs 47.88 Crore Fraud

Money Laundering Scandal Unveiled: Anil Nutrients Ltd Embroiled in Rs 47.88 ...

 India
2
Sikkim's Commitment to Law and Order: New Police Recruitment Announced

Sikkim's Commitment to Law and Order: New Police Recruitment Announced

 India
3
Jesse Lingard Joins Corinthians in Career Revival

Jesse Lingard Joins Corinthians in Career Revival

 Global
4
Pakistan's Energy Strategy Amidst Regional Turmoil

Pakistan's Energy Strategy Amidst Regional Turmoil

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026