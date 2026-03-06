Left Menu

Kavinder Gupta's New Role: Proud Appointment as Himachal Governor

Senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta expressed pride in his new role as Himachal Pradesh governor, thanking the president, prime minister, and home minister for their support. The former Ladakh lieutenant governor emphasized upholding the Constitution and his dedication to public service in this important position.

Updated: 06-03-2026 17:17 IST
Senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta celebrated his appointment as the governor of Himachal Pradesh, calling it a significant privilege and responsibility. He expressed gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah for their unwavering support in his previous roles.

Gupta, who recently stepped down as the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, is committed to upholding the dignity of the Constitution in his new position. His tenure in Ladakh came to an end after over eight months, marking another milestone in his extensive political career.

Vinai Kumar Saxena, the former Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, is set to succeed Gupta in Ladakh. Gupta's appointment is not only a personal achievement but also a proud moment for the region of Jammu and Kashmir, where Gupta has deep roots and former leadership roles.

