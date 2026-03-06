Kavinder Gupta's New Role: Proud Appointment as Himachal Governor

Senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta celebrated his appointment as the governor of Himachal Pradesh, calling it a significant privilege and responsibility. He expressed gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah for their unwavering support in his previous roles.

Gupta, who recently stepped down as the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, is committed to upholding the dignity of the Constitution in his new position. His tenure in Ladakh came to an end after over eight months, marking another milestone in his extensive political career.

Vinai Kumar Saxena, the former Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, is set to succeed Gupta in Ladakh. Gupta's appointment is not only a personal achievement but also a proud moment for the region of Jammu and Kashmir, where Gupta has deep roots and former leadership roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)