Tensions Escalate: Hungary Detains Ukrainian Officials Amid Oil Dispute

Seven Ukrainian citizens, including a former intelligence officer, were detained by Hungarian authorities on suspicion of money laundering after large amounts of cash were seized. The incident deepens the ongoing feud between Hungary and Ukraine over oil supplies, with both nations trading accusations of aggressive tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 06-03-2026 17:29 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 17:29 IST
Hungarian authorities have arrested seven Ukrainian citizens, among them a former intelligence officer, on suspicion of money laundering, seizing two armored vehicles carrying significant amounts of cash. The move has been heavily criticized by Ukraine, which claims Hungary has taken its citizens hostage and unlawfully confiscated millions in cash.

The detained individuals were employees of the Ukrainian state-owned Oschadbank, traveling between Austria and Ukraine with two armored cars as part of routine bank services. A substantial sum of $40 million, €35 million, and 9 kilograms of gold were taken, Hungarian officials confirmed, citing ongoing criminal investigations.

This development worsens the strained relations between Hungary and Ukraine, as disagreement over Russian oil supplies via a pipeline through Ukraine continues. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán accuses Ukraine of intentionally disrupting oil shipments, while Ukraine alleges damage to infrastructure by Russian strikes, further complicating the geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

