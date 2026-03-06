CPI Urges New West Bengal Governor to Uphold State Rights

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has called on the recently appointed West Bengal Governor, R N Ravi, to uphold the principles of parliamentary democracy and to respect state rights in his new position. This follows criticism during his tenure as Tamil Nadu Governor, where he allegedly caused delays in approving legislative bills.

CPI state secretary M Veerapandian claimed that Ravi had acted against Tamil Nadu's interests since 2021, even boycotting the Governor's traditional address during Assembly sessions. Instead, Ravi reportedly attempted to deliver speeches that disregarded the officially prepared content, leading to political discontent.

Various political groups in Tamil Nadu protested against Ravi, demanding his removal due to a perceived opposition to the state's democratic processes and culture. Veerapandian emphasized that in his new role in West Bengal, Ravi should respect democratic norms and align with federal principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)