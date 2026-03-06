Left Menu

CPI Urges New West Bengal Governor to Uphold State Rights

The CPI has urged outgoing Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi to respect parliamentary democracy and state rights in his new role as West Bengal Governor. Criticism includes alleged delays in legislative processes and opposition to Tamil Nadu's democratically elected government. Protests demanded his removal, hoping for a more collaborative approach in West Bengal.

Updated: 06-03-2026 19:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has called on the recently appointed West Bengal Governor, R N Ravi, to uphold the principles of parliamentary democracy and to respect state rights in his new position. This follows criticism during his tenure as Tamil Nadu Governor, where he allegedly caused delays in approving legislative bills.

CPI state secretary M Veerapandian claimed that Ravi had acted against Tamil Nadu's interests since 2021, even boycotting the Governor's traditional address during Assembly sessions. Instead, Ravi reportedly attempted to deliver speeches that disregarded the officially prepared content, leading to political discontent.

Various political groups in Tamil Nadu protested against Ravi, demanding his removal due to a perceived opposition to the state's democratic processes and culture. Veerapandian emphasized that in his new role in West Bengal, Ravi should respect democratic norms and align with federal principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

