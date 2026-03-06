Kavinder Gupta's Prestigious Appointment: Himachal Pradesh's New Governor

Kavinder Gupta, a seasoned BJP leader, has been appointed as the new governor of Himachal Pradesh. In his acceptance, he conveyed heartfelt thanks to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah for their unwavering support and guidance.

Gupta, who served as the lieutenant governor of Ladakh for over eight months, emphasized his commitment to uphold the dignity of the Constitution in his new role, promising to carry out his duties with dedication and impartiality. His appointment is seen as an honor by leaders like Jammu and Kashmir's Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary.

Gupta's political career includes positions such as the deputy chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and the speaker of the legislative assembly. His illustrious history is a point of pride for his native Jammu, marking his new role a significant achievement for the region.