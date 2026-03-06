Major Governor Reshuffle Ahead of Rajya Sabha Polls: Key Appointments Announced

In a strategic move ahead of the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, the Indian government has announced a sweeping reshuffle of governors and lieutenant governors, marking significant changes in several key states.

Nand Kishore Yadav, former Speaker of the Bihar Assembly, has been appointed as the Governor of Nagaland. Yadav expressed gratitude towards President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the appointment, pledging to work within Constitutional confines for Nagaland's development. A veteran BJP leader and former cabinet minister, Yadav brings extensive political experience to his new role.

Other notable appointments in this reshuffle include Lieutenant General (Retired) Syed Ata Hasnain as Governor of Bihar, RN Ravi as Governor of West Bengal, and Taranjit Singh Sandhu as Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. This administrative overhaul reflects the government's strategy to place seasoned leaders in pivotal roles throughout the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)