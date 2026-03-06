Major Governor Reshuffle Ahead of Rajya Sabha Polls: Key Appointments Announced
The Indian government has executed a significant reshuffle of governors and lieutenant governors across several states, ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections. Notable appointments include Nand Kishore Yadav as Nagaland Governor and Lieutenant General Syed Ata Hasnain as Bihar Governor, among other strategic placements in key regions.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move ahead of the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, the Indian government has announced a sweeping reshuffle of governors and lieutenant governors, marking significant changes in several key states.
Nand Kishore Yadav, former Speaker of the Bihar Assembly, has been appointed as the Governor of Nagaland. Yadav expressed gratitude towards President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the appointment, pledging to work within Constitutional confines for Nagaland's development. A veteran BJP leader and former cabinet minister, Yadav brings extensive political experience to his new role.
Other notable appointments in this reshuffle include Lieutenant General (Retired) Syed Ata Hasnain as Governor of Bihar, RN Ravi as Governor of West Bengal, and Taranjit Singh Sandhu as Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. This administrative overhaul reflects the government's strategy to place seasoned leaders in pivotal roles throughout the country.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (retd) appointed as Governor of Bihar: Rashtrapati Bhavan.
R N Ravi new West Bengal Governor, Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (retd) named Bihar Governor
I have learnt from Union home minister that RN Ravi will replace CV Ananda Bose as Bengal governor: CM Mamata Banerjee.
Not consulted on appointment of RN Ravi as Bengal governor; Centre undermining federal spirit: CM Mamata Banerjee.