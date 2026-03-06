Debt-Free Dreams: Himachal's Fiscal Challenge

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday addressed financial challenges facing the state, blaming the former BJP administration for fiscal mismanagement. Speaking in Diyargi, Sukhu claimed Himachal could have been debt-free if past governments had utilized Rs 70,000 crore in funds more judiciously. He emphasized that the current government is committed to addressing economic woes despite losing substantial revenue support from the Finance Commission.

Highlighting recent achievements, Sukhu announced the successful release of pending Dearness Allowance for the elderly and outlined the establishment of a Rajiv Gandhi day-boarding school in Chhatar to boost regional education. He criticized the previous BJP government for its handling of the Nerchowk Medical College and affirmed the continuity of the Old Pension Scheme, a move distancing the Congress government from political bias.

On matters of law and order, Chief Minister Sukhu announced initiatives targeting corruption and the illegal drug trade, promising to imprison offenders and destroy traffickers' assets. At the event, he inaugurated and commenced the construction of 14 development projects amounting to Rs 60 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)