Left Menu

Debt-Free Dreams: Himachal's Fiscal Challenge

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu criticized the previous BJP administration for financial mismanagement. He claimed that the state could have been debt-free with proper handling of funds. Sukhu outlined current government efforts, including clearing arrears and enhancing education, while maintaining the Old Pension Scheme and fighting corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandi | Updated: 06-03-2026 19:14 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 19:14 IST
Debt-Free Dreams: Himachal's Fiscal Challenge
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday addressed financial challenges facing the state, blaming the former BJP administration for fiscal mismanagement. Speaking in Diyargi, Sukhu claimed Himachal could have been debt-free if past governments had utilized Rs 70,000 crore in funds more judiciously. He emphasized that the current government is committed to addressing economic woes despite losing substantial revenue support from the Finance Commission.

Highlighting recent achievements, Sukhu announced the successful release of pending Dearness Allowance for the elderly and outlined the establishment of a Rajiv Gandhi day-boarding school in Chhatar to boost regional education. He criticized the previous BJP government for its handling of the Nerchowk Medical College and affirmed the continuity of the Old Pension Scheme, a move distancing the Congress government from political bias.

On matters of law and order, Chief Minister Sukhu announced initiatives targeting corruption and the illegal drug trade, promising to imprison offenders and destroy traffickers' assets. At the event, he inaugurated and commenced the construction of 14 development projects amounting to Rs 60 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Money Laundering Scandal Unveiled: Anil Nutrients Ltd Embroiled in Rs 47.88 Crore Fraud

Money Laundering Scandal Unveiled: Anil Nutrients Ltd Embroiled in Rs 47.88 ...

 India
2
Sikkim's Commitment to Law and Order: New Police Recruitment Announced

Sikkim's Commitment to Law and Order: New Police Recruitment Announced

 India
3
Jesse Lingard Joins Corinthians in Career Revival

Jesse Lingard Joins Corinthians in Career Revival

 Global
4
Pakistan's Energy Strategy Amidst Regional Turmoil

Pakistan's Energy Strategy Amidst Regional Turmoil

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026