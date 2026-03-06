Trump's Bold Stance: 'Unconditional Surrender' from Iran Required
U.S. President Donald Trump announced there will be no deal with Iran unless they agree to 'unconditional surrender.' After a military initiative with Israel, he aims to help Iran recover, contingent upon selecting a leader agreeable to the U.S. and its allies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-03-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 19:41 IST
In a bold declaration, U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Friday that there will be no agreement with Iran except on the terms of 'unconditional surrender.'
This statement follows a recent military initiative with Israel aimed at exerting pressure on Tehran.
Trump expressed his desire to support Iran's economic recovery, but only after a new leader, acceptable to the U.S. and its allies, is chosen to guide the nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rohit Pawar Seeks Discharge in Maharashtra Co-operative Bank Case
Tensions Escalate as US Sinks Iranian Warship Post Naval Exercise
Rajeshwari Suve M: Triumph After Seven-Year UPSC Journey
Amit Shah Blames Opposition for Odisha's Backwardness
Nuclear Tensions Rise: Finland's Policy Shift Sparks Russian Warning