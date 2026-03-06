Left Menu

Trump's Bold Stance: 'Unconditional Surrender' from Iran Required

U.S. President Donald Trump announced there will be no deal with Iran unless they agree to 'unconditional surrender.' After a military initiative with Israel, he aims to help Iran recover, contingent upon selecting a leader agreeable to the U.S. and its allies.

Updated: 06-03-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 19:41 IST
Donald Trump

In a bold declaration, U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Friday that there will be no agreement with Iran except on the terms of 'unconditional surrender.'

This statement follows a recent military initiative with Israel aimed at exerting pressure on Tehran.

Trump expressed his desire to support Iran's economic recovery, but only after a new leader, acceptable to the U.S. and its allies, is chosen to guide the nation.

