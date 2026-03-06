Tiffin Room Tussle: Delhi's Assembly Drama

The political controversy surrounding Delhi's 'Phansi Ghar' has taken a heated turn as former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accuses the BJP of disrespecting freedom fighters. At the heart of the dispute is a renovated section in the Assembly complex, which the AAP claims is a British-era gallows chamber, while the BJP refutes this, asserting it was originally a tiffin room.

Kejriwal, appearing before the Privileges Committee of the Assembly, criticized the BJP for allegedly trying to rewrite history, calling it an insult to those who fought for India's independence. Meanwhile, other AAP leaders, including Leader of Opposition Atishi, voiced their concerns over the lack of transparency during the proceedings.

As tensions rise, AAP supporters staged a protest outside the Assembly, demanding the live-streaming of the committee's sessions, a request denied by the Assembly Secretariat. The BJP remains firm in its stance, arguing that proper evidence does not support the 'Phansi Ghar' narrative presented by AAP.