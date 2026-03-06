Left Menu

Tiffin Room Tussle: Delhi's Assembly Drama

The controversy surrounding the 'Phansi Ghar' in Delhi's Assembly complex has intensified as Arvind Kejriwal accuses the BJP of disrespecting freedom fighters. The AAP claims the site is a British-era gallows chamber, while the BJP insists it's a tiffin room, leading to political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 20:16 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 20:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

The political controversy surrounding Delhi's 'Phansi Ghar' has taken a heated turn as former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accuses the BJP of disrespecting freedom fighters. At the heart of the dispute is a renovated section in the Assembly complex, which the AAP claims is a British-era gallows chamber, while the BJP refutes this, asserting it was originally a tiffin room.

Kejriwal, appearing before the Privileges Committee of the Assembly, criticized the BJP for allegedly trying to rewrite history, calling it an insult to those who fought for India's independence. Meanwhile, other AAP leaders, including Leader of Opposition Atishi, voiced their concerns over the lack of transparency during the proceedings.

As tensions rise, AAP supporters staged a protest outside the Assembly, demanding the live-streaming of the committee's sessions, a request denied by the Assembly Secretariat. The BJP remains firm in its stance, arguing that proper evidence does not support the 'Phansi Ghar' narrative presented by AAP.

