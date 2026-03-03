Left Menu

AAP's Efforts to Tackle Punjab's Debt Trap

Punjab's Finance Minister, Harpal Singh Cheema, announced the AAP government's success in reducing the debt-to-GSDP ratio by four percentage points to 44.47%. He highlighted economic achievements, including increased GST and excise revenue compared to previous governments. Cheema criticized past administrations for creating a debt trap.

Punjab's Finance Minister, Harpal Singh Cheema, highlighted the AAP government's progress in reducing the state's debt-to-GSDP ratio by four percentage points, now at 44.47%.

Cheema emphasized that 85% of borrowings were used to service debt accumulated under previous SAD-BJP and Congress administrations, and reported increased GST and excise revenue collections.

Despite opposition criticism, Cheema underscored that the AAP government took significant steps in addressing the financial issues inherited from past governments, describing them as a 'debt trap.'

