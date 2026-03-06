Clash at the Assembly: Protest Erupts Over Alleged Casteist Remarks
Punjab minister Harbhajan Singh led a protest against Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa, accusing him of casteist remarks. Bajwa had previously accused Singh of corruption, leading to heated exchanges and demonstrations by AAP leaders. The Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission summoned Bajwa for explanation.
Punjab minister Harbhajan Singh spearheaded a protest on Friday against Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa, responding to what he called casteist remarks directed at him. The protest, held outside the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, showcased AAP's dissatisfaction after Bajwa accused Singh of corruption last month.
Bajwa's comments included allusions to Singh's prior career in a band, stoking controversy and attracting a strong reaction from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party. Singh argued that Bajwa's words not only disparaged him but also demeaned an entire community making an honest living, claiming the remarks were insulting to the Dalit community.
The protest, coinciding with the budget session's start, saw AAP leaders demanding an apology from Bajwa. The Congress leader criticized the protest as a security breach and requested an inquiry from the governor, denying any caste-sensitive intent in his statements.
