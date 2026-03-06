Conflict Escalates: Iran's Struggle for Existence

Saeed Khatibzadeh, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister, has categorically labeled the ongoing confrontation with the United States and Israel as an 'existential war' for Iran. Speaking on Friday, Khatibzadeh warned against selective adherence to international law as Iran faces aggression based on alleged false pretenses from both nations.

The Deputy Foreign Minister referenced a recent attack on an Iranian warship by the United States, which resulted in significant Iranian casualties, further escalating tensions in the already volatile region. The incident underscored concerns over a possible wider regional conflict as military actions heighten.

Iran has vowed to resist this aggression 'to the last bullet' and called upon the international community to denounce these acts as violations of international norms. The situation remains tenuous, with global observers closely watching the unfolding developments amid fears of a broader confrontation.