BRS Introduces Private Member Bill to Challenge Congress on Unfulfilled Promises

The opposition party BRS is gearing up to introduce a Private Member Bill during the forthcoming Budget Session of the Assembly. Their goal is to highlight the Congress government's alleged failure to uphold six significant guarantees promised during their electoral campaign.

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao has openly criticized the Congress, stating that despite coming into power on the basis of these promises, the party has not given them the legal recognition it vowed to ensure. This inaction has persisted for over two and a half years, according to Rao's statement.

Rama Rao has called on Congress MLAs to stand behind the proposed bill if they truly wish to keep faith with the electorate. He emphasized that the BRS remains dedicated to advocating for communities affected by governmental decisions, pledging to hold the Congress accountable during Assembly discussions.

