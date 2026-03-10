Rajasthan Assembly Uproar Over LPG Price Hike and Subsidy Debate

The Rajasthan Assembly was in turmoil on Tuesday as Congress MLAs raised fervent demands for state intervention to alleviate the burden of increased LPG cylinder prices on consumers. The opposition's cries for relief surfaced during Zero Hour, spearheaded by Congress member Amit Chachan, who criticized the government's inaction amidst inflation.

Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully underscored the dire impact of inflated commercial cylinder prices on hotels and poor families, advocating for immediate governmental response. This echoed previous inquiries during Question Hour regarding potential subsidies to support Rajasthan's residents. Meanwhile, State Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sumit Godara assured the availability of LPG and noted substantial benefits for over 61 lakh families under the Chief Minister's LPG Subsidy Scheme.

The session also touched upon the advancement of the Kumbhalgarh Tiger Reserve project, seen as a move to boost local tourism and employment. The state has proposed new safari routes, anticipating increased tourist engagement. The budget session concluded today, having commenced on January 28.

(With inputs from agencies.)