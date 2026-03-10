Left Menu

Rajasthan Assembly Uproar Over LPG Price Hike and Subsidy Debate

The Rajasthan Assembly experienced protests as Congress MLAs demanded state-provided LPG subsidies due to a price hike. Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully claimed rising commercial cylinder costs harm hotels and poor families. Minister Godara highlighted the ongoing subsidy scheme benefitting millions. Discussions also addressed the Kumbhalgarh Tiger Reserve project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 10-03-2026 20:16 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 20:16 IST
Rajasthan Assembly Uproar Over LPG Price Hike and Subsidy Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan Assembly was in turmoil on Tuesday as Congress MLAs raised fervent demands for state intervention to alleviate the burden of increased LPG cylinder prices on consumers. The opposition's cries for relief surfaced during Zero Hour, spearheaded by Congress member Amit Chachan, who criticized the government's inaction amidst inflation.

Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully underscored the dire impact of inflated commercial cylinder prices on hotels and poor families, advocating for immediate governmental response. This echoed previous inquiries during Question Hour regarding potential subsidies to support Rajasthan's residents. Meanwhile, State Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sumit Godara assured the availability of LPG and noted substantial benefits for over 61 lakh families under the Chief Minister's LPG Subsidy Scheme.

The session also touched upon the advancement of the Kumbhalgarh Tiger Reserve project, seen as a move to boost local tourism and employment. The state has proposed new safari routes, anticipating increased tourist engagement. The budget session concluded today, having commenced on January 28.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Airlines Adjust Strategies Amid Rising Fuel Costs and Middle East Airspace Disruptions

Airlines Adjust Strategies Amid Rising Fuel Costs and Middle East Airspace D...

 Global
2
Ministry Monitors West Asia Air Travel Amid Rising Concerns

Ministry Monitors West Asia Air Travel Amid Rising Concerns

 India
3
UAE Ensures Stability with Six-Month Strategic Stockpile Amid West Asia Conflict

UAE Ensures Stability with Six-Month Strategic Stockpile Amid West Asia Conf...

 United Arab Emirates
4
Operation Save Bovine: Major Rescue in Kathua District

Operation Save Bovine: Major Rescue in Kathua District

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026