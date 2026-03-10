Left Menu

KTR Announces Private Member Bill to Hold Congress Accountable for Unfulfilled Promises

BRS working president KT Rama Rao declared the introduction of a Private Member Bill in the Telangana Assembly to challenge the Congress government's failure to deliver on electoral promises. The bill seeks legal backing for six guarantees and urges Congressional support, highlighting governance failures and alleged corruption under the current regime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-03-2026 20:02 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 20:02 IST
BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (Photo/BRS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao announced plans to introduce a Private Member Bill during the Telangana Legislative Assembly's Budget Session. This bill aims to hold the Congress government accountable for allegedly reneging on its electoral promises to the people of Telangana.

KTR criticized the Congress for promising legal backing for six guarantees during the elections, yet failing to deliver them over two and a half years into their term. By addressing issues such as benefits for women, elderly citizens, students, and farmers, the bill seeks a legally enforceable commitment from the government.

During a joint meeting at Golconda Resort, KTR called on Congress MLAs to support the bill if they are committed to fulfilling their promises. He accused the Congress regime of using 'bulldozer tactics,' suppressing debate, and misleading the Assembly with distorted data. Emphasizing governance failures, the BRS plans to challenge these claims and advocate for affected communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

