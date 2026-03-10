KTR Announces Private Member Bill to Hold Congress Accountable for Unfulfilled Promises

In a decisive move, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao announced plans to introduce a Private Member Bill during the Telangana Legislative Assembly's Budget Session. This bill aims to hold the Congress government accountable for allegedly reneging on its electoral promises to the people of Telangana.

KTR criticized the Congress for promising legal backing for six guarantees during the elections, yet failing to deliver them over two and a half years into their term. By addressing issues such as benefits for women, elderly citizens, students, and farmers, the bill seeks a legally enforceable commitment from the government.

During a joint meeting at Golconda Resort, KTR called on Congress MLAs to support the bill if they are committed to fulfilling their promises. He accused the Congress regime of using 'bulldozer tactics,' suppressing debate, and misleading the Assembly with distorted data. Emphasizing governance failures, the BRS plans to challenge these claims and advocate for affected communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)