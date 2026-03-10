Punjab Political Tensions Escalate Over Remarks on Women

The political climate in Punjab is intensifying after the State Women's Commission took action against Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira for his controversial remarks on women. The Punjab Congress has also criticized Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for his comments during an International Women's Day event, further fueling tensions.

In their complaint, Congress MLAs accused Chief Minister Mann of making disrespectful remarks that undermined the dignity of women. The incident in question occurred during a Women's Day program, prompting calls for the Punjab State Women's Commission to intervene and potentially file a case against him.

The controversy is compounded by a recent resolution passed by the Punjab Assembly condemning Khaira's derogatory comments related to a government financial assistance plan. The Women's Commission has scheduled a meeting with Khaira, maintaining pressure on the political figures involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)