TDP Leader Defends Speaker Om Birla, Cites Historical Precedents

TDP's Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu defended Speaker Om Birla against a resolution for his removal, citing historical examples of regional influence. He praised Birla's contributions to legislative achievements and criticized the opposition for creating political drama without majority support. Devarayalu highlighted Birla's efficient pandemic management and productivity in Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-03-2026 22:55 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 22:55 IST
TDP MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, TDP leader Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu stated that the influence of regional parties on the Speaker's Office was last notably seen when the Telugu Desam Party appointed GMC Balayogi. As the first Dalit MP from a regional party to become Speaker, Balayogi's election marked TDP's dedication to uplifting Dalits across the state and nation, he said.

Devarayalu, opposing the resolution to remove Speaker Om Birla, reminisced about Balayogi's pivotal role in forming the Ethics Committee in Parliament. He highlighted an iconic moment on April 19, 1999, during the 12th Lok Sabha when a government lost a no-confidence vote by one vote. Through the tense proceedings, Balayogi maintained strict adherence to parliamentary procedures and the Constitution, setting high standards for future Speakers. The TDP MP labeled the opposition's resolution as 'spectacle, anarchy, and hypocrisy'.

He criticized the motion, noting the opposition's lack of majority as required by Article 94(c) to pass it. Devarayalu argued that the resolution was created more for headlines and political drama than genuine political concern. He praised Om Birla's tenure, highlighting major legislative accomplishments under his leadership, including the Women's Reservation Bill, abrogation of Article 370, Triple Talaq Bill, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita.

Devarayalu also mentioned how Union Minister Kiren Rijiju praised Birla for prioritizing Zero Hour, Rule 377 submissions, and encouraging new members to contribute in the House. He commended Birla's effective management during the COVID-19 crisis, ensuring uninterrupted parliamentary proceedings with all precautions.

He further pointed out the remarkable 97% productivity rate during the last session of the 17th Lok Sabha, questioning the timing and intent behind the resolution against Birla. Devarayalu emphasized that the motion seemed aimed at attracting media attention rather than achieving actual results. (ANI)

