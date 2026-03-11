Scandal and Diplomacy: The Mandelson-Epstein Files

The British government is preparing to publish documents about Peter Mandelson's appointment as ambassador to the US on Wednesday. This comes as police probe misconduct allegations linked to his association with Jeffrey Epstein.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer's administration has been compelled by lawmakers to release thousands of documents concerning the decision to appoint Mandelson, despite his past connections with the convicted sex offender. The government claims the documents will reveal that Mandelson misled officials about their relationship.

Mandelson, a former UK Cabinet minister and Labour Party veteran, was questioned by police but released without conditions. While he denies any wrongdoing or sexual misconduct, a political storm looms over Starmer for initially appointing him. A separate EU inquiry also examines his actions while he served as the trade representative.

