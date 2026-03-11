Left Menu

FlySafair Adjusts Strategy Amid Jet Fuel Price Surge

FlySafair, a leading South African low-cost airline, is implementing a temporary fuel surcharge due to rising global jet fuel prices linked to Middle East tensions. This surcharge provides transparency for customers and will only apply until May 12, 2026, unless fuel prices stabilize before then.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 17:30 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 17:30 IST
In a strategic move, FlySafair, South Africa's prominent low-cost airline, announced the introduction of a temporary fuel surcharge in response to the escalating global jet fuel prices caused by recent Middle East unrest. The airline aims to maintain transparency by itemizing the surcharge separately rather than blanket raising fares.

Kirby Gordon, FlySafair's Chief Marketing Officer, explained that the surcharge will be visible to customers and adjustable as fuel prices stabilize. This decision comes after a staggering 70% increase in Jet A1 fuel prices at South African coastal airports within a week, a challenge compounded by developments affecting the vital Strait of Hormuz.

South African Airways, another major carrier, reiterated its vigilance over fuel price fluctuations and affirmed having adequate reserves for its operations. Industry figures reveal that fuel expenses account for 30-40% of African airlines' total operating costs, contrasting with the global average of 20-25%, underscoring the financial strain on regional carriers.

